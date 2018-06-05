ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

We've Got a Good Feeling About This Ham Solo Pot Pie

June 5, 2018
Jenn Fujikawa

This ham pot pie has got it where it counts — its delicious filling!

Don't let the crusty exterior fool you, this pot pie has got it where it counts, kid.

Inspired by Han Solo and the ship that made the Kessel Run, this ham pot pie -- pronounced with Lando's preferred inflection, naturally -- is stuffed with a tried and true filling that will never let you down, just like a certain notorious scoundrel. (Just don’t call him a stuck-up, half-witted, scruffy-looking nerf herder.)

In celebration of Solo: A Star Wars Story, we've smuggled in the classic dish, reimagined with a little galactic flair in the form of a Millennium Falcon, the fastest ship in the galaxy, perched atop the flaky crust. You can add some special modifications yourself, or stick to our recipe below.

Ham Solo Pot Pie

You’ll need:

  • 2 frozen pie crusts
  • 1 egg plus 1 Tablespoon water, for egg wash
  • salt

Filling ingredients:
  • 2 Tablespoons unsalted butter
  • 1/2 onion diced small
  • 2 carrots, diced
  • 2 celery stalks, diced
  • Pinch of thyme
  • 2 Tablespoons all-purpose flour
  • 1 (14.5 ounce) can chicken broth
  • 1 potato, peeled and diced small
  • 1/2 cup corn
  • 1/2 cup peas
  • 1-1/2 cups ham, cubed

A baking dish with a pie crust shaped and placed inside.

Step 1: Roll out half the dough and press into a 9”x5” loaf pan, along the bottom and the sides, cutting off the excess. Place into the refrigerator.

Step 2: Preheat the oven to 400 degrees.

Onions, carrots, butter, and celery in a skillet

Step 3: In a skillet over medium-high heat, sauté the onion, carrots, and celery in butter. Season with thyme. Cook until the vegetables are softened.

Step 4: Stir in the flour and cook through, about 5 minutes. Add the chicken broth, cooking over high heat until just boiling.

Step 5: Once boiling, add the potatoes, corn, peas, and ham. Bring to a boil again, cook for 8-10 minutes until potatoes start to soften, then turn off the heat.

A vegetable and ham mix, filling a pot pie crust prepped for baking.

Step 6: Spoon the filling in the dough-prepped loaf pan.

A knife cuts slits into a piece of dough, for the top of a Ham Solo pot pie.

Step 7: Roll out the second pie dough and place onto the filled loaf pan, cutting away the excess. Cut slits into the top.

A Millennium Falcon cut from dough and on top of a Ham Solo pot pie, before baking.

Step 8: Cut out a Millennium Falcon shape and place onto the pie.

Step 9: Brush with egg wash then sprinkle with salt.

A baked Ham Solo pot pie, topped with a dough Millennium Falcon.

A spoon of ham pot pie filling.

Step 10: Place onto a baking sheet and bake for 30 minutes. Serve immediately.

Jenn Fujikawa is a lifestyle and food writer. Follow her on Twitter at @justjenn and check her Instagram @justjennrecipes and blog www.justjennrecipes.com for even more Star Wars food photos.

Millennium Falcon star wars recipes Han Solo (Star Wars) Solo: A Star Wars Story

