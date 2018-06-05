We've Got a Good Feeling About This Ham Solo Pot Pie

This ham pot pie has got it where it counts — its delicious filling!

Don't let the crusty exterior fool you, this pot pie has got it where it counts, kid.

Inspired by Han Solo and the ship that made the Kessel Run, this ham pot pie -- pronounced with Lando's preferred inflection, naturally -- is stuffed with a tried and true filling that will never let you down, just like a certain notorious scoundrel. (Just don’t call him a stuck-up, half-witted, scruffy-looking nerf herder.)

In celebration of Solo: A Star Wars Story, we've smuggled in the classic dish, reimagined with a little galactic flair in the form of a Millennium Falcon, the fastest ship in the galaxy, perched atop the flaky crust. You can add some special modifications yourself, or stick to our recipe below.

Ham Solo Pot Pie

You’ll need:

