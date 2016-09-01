Poll: Who is the Best Star Wars Rebels Villain?

Vote now for your favorite bad guy to face the Ghost crew so far!

The addition of new villains to Star Wars Rebels has consistently pushed the story forward over the past two seasons. Watching Kanan, Ezra, and the rest of the crew impressively outsmart the most ruthless of Sith and Imperials makes the show all the more thrilling. With the introduction of Grand Admiral Thrawn on the horizon for Season Three, we'd like to know who has been your favorite villain introduced in the series thus far. From familiar faces like Vader and Tarkin, to new threats like the Inquisitors and Kallus, vote for your favorite in the poll below!