Poll: What is Your Favorite Moment from the Star Wars Rebels Mid-Season Four Trailer?

The series may be coming to an end, but the action is just getting started.

Star Wars Rebels returns February 19 on Disney XD for its final episodes, and the trailer released just last week has made us SO excited to see how the series wraps up. We saw lots of Ezra, more "Kanera," and even a peek at our favorite baddie Emperor Palpatine himself. It may be hard to choose, but what's your favorite part of the new trailer? Re-watch it for a refresher and let us know why you chose your favorite moment in the comments below!

