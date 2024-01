*The activities in this article should only be done with adult supervision.

Get Started!

Step 1: Separate all wooden dolls and fasten them together. Begin by painting a white oval on the front of the nesting dolls for the porgs’ bellies.

Be sure not to use too much paint, as it can dry in the crack and inadvertently glue the two pieces of the body together; you can separate them slightly to make sure that doesn’t happen.

Let dry completely.

Step 2: Paint the two orange areas on the sides of the porgs’ heads, roughly where the eyes would be, and let dry.

For the largest doll, you can use gold paint instead of orange to make it stand out from the rest.

Step 3: Paint two small white circles in the orange on the heads to mark where the eyes will be. If you have trouble painting circles, dip the end of the paint brush in the paint and stamp it like a stencil, and paint around it as needed. Let dry.

Step 4: Paint the rest of the body light gray. Use a dry brush technique around the orange areas if you want to create more of a feathered look.

Step 5: With the pencil, lightly draw the nostrils and mouth on each porg doll. Use the lines as a guide and paint the nostrils and mouth with the black acrylic paint. (If you’re not sure if you have a steady enough hand, you can use a black permanent marker instead.)

Step 6: Place a small amount of black glitter glue in each white circle to complete the eyes. Be sure not to squeeze out too much glue, or it may drip down the doll while drying.

Let dry completely.

If you prefer, you can also use black enamel dot stickers instead of the black glitter glue to make the eyes.

Step 7: Once all paint and glue are completely dry, spray the dolls with a clear acrylic coating to make them shiny and sealed. Let dry.

You now have your very own little group of cute co-pilots! You can use the gold paint to add even more personality and unique touches to the designs, creating porgs like none other in the galaxy.

Kelly Knox is a freelance writer who loves creating crafts with her daughter. Follow her on Twitter at @kelly_knox, and take a look at her blog the st{art} button for more Star Wars art projects and craft ideas.