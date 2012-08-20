ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Ian McDiarmid Discusses Emperor Palpatine

August 20, 2012
StarWars.com Team

Due to his demanding performing schedule, Ian McDiarmid was not able to make the trip to Indianapolis for Celebration III back in 2005. The actor did, however, tape an exclusive interview for fans attending the show. In this short clip, Ian discusses playing the Emperor in Return of the Jedi and how he developed Palpatine's signature evil voice.

Be sure to catch Ian's first stateside Celebration appearance at Star Wars Celebration VI!

Star Wars Celebration VI is coming to Orlando, Florida on August 23-26. Join the party that brings together fans of all ages to celebrate the pop culture phenomenon that is Star Wars.

