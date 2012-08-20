Ian McDiarmid Discusses Emperor Palpatine

Due to his demanding performing schedule, Ian McDiarmid was not able to make the trip to Indianapolis for Celebration III back in 2005. The actor did, however, tape an exclusive interview for fans attending the show. In this short clip, Ian discusses playing the Emperor in Return of the Jedi and how he developed Palpatine's signature evil voice.

