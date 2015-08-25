ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Galaxy Wire: Star Wars News from Around the Web - August 25, 2015

August 25, 2015
Villains from The Force Awakens appear on Empire's new cover plus more news from around the Internet!

Galaxy Wire is a selection of the StarWars.com team’s favorite activity relating to Jedi, Sith, and the power of the Force on the Internet. From Star Wars: The Force Awakens tidbits to photos of dogs dressed like Ewoks, you’ll find it all here. Thankfully, no Bothans died to get us this information.

Empire- The Force Awakens cover

Empire unveils new cover for The Force Awakens  

The latest cover of Empire featuring Kylo Ren, Captain Phasma, and General Hux feels like a light sprinkle after a long, blistering drought. Refreshing. Cooling. Full of hope and promise. After 10 years, the Star Wars chatter is starting to get loud again. And it's going to get even louder as we get closer to December 18. It's fitting that a magazine named Empire would feature a bunch of Star Wars villains on its cover.

Star Destroyer

Shipwrecked Star Destroyer found on Mars

According to a report by RT.com, NASA's Mars Curiosity Rover took a snapshot of something that resembles the arrow-shaped space vessels that terrified a galaxy light years away. Despite the endless conspiracy theories, there are plenty of logical explanations as to how a Star Destroyer could be marooned on Mars. The most likely one is that Admiral Ozzel was steering the ship. Maybe that's the real reason why Darth Vader "fired" him in The Empire Strikes Back.

Star Wars: A New Hope poster

13 reasons why Star Wars: A New Hope is the greatest film ever

Star Wars is the best. How do we know that? Because we're StarWars.com; we know Star Wars movies better than anyone else! But if you're looking for a second opinion, Metro's listed 13 reasons why A New Hope sits atop film royalty. Friendly debate is encouraged, but the numbers don't lie.

Star Destroyer as big as Manhattan

The Star Destroyer Executor was as big as Manhattan

Wow.

 

What Star Wars news are you most excited about? Let us know in the comments below!

