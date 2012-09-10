The Essential Atlas Extra: Outer Rim Sectors

StarWars.com continues to expand the content in the amazing Del Rey reference book, Star Wars: The Essential Atlas by Daniel Wallace and Jason Fry. Map illustrator Modi went beyond the original Outer Rim Territories map included in the book, and actually mapped out the sectors of this enormous expanse of the galaxy. Presented here is that map. Click on the image below to pop open a new window at a readable resolution.

Don't forget to check out the online Appendix of all the known systems in the Star Wars galaxy complete with sector listings, as well as other behind-the-scenes material in StarWars.com's online companion to The Essential Atlas.