Disneyland After Dark Sets Second Star Wars-Themed Event for May 9

We would be honored if you would join us for a second galactic celebration.

Every epic film deserves a sequel, and we feel the same way about Star Wars-themed celebrations.

Due to unprecedented demand, the Disneyland After Dark series has just announced an encore evening of galactic proportions on May 9, following Star Wars Nite on May 3. Tickets for Star Wars Nite already sold out in a single day, but now you have the chance to attend the special second presentation with exciting all new experiences!

Star Wars attire is still encouraged for the second gathering, which will feature Star Wars-themed food, special entertainment and character encounters, as well as exclusive after-hours access to Disneyland park and exclusive rides and other fun perks. Check out the official Disney Parks Blog for more details.

Visit Disneyland.com for ticket pricing and details. A limited number of tickets go on sale for Disneyland Resort Annual Passholders and the general public starting May 1.

And starting May 4, all Disneyland visitors will be treated to these new and returning Star Wars experiences:



“March of First Order,” a dramatic showing by Captain Phasma guiding a squad of First Order stormtroopers through Tomorrowland

Finn’s question — “Where’s Rey?” — is asked and answered when the Resistance hero and Jedi in training Rey appears at Star Wars Launch Bay

And Hyperspace Mountain flies again

Check back on StarWars.com for more on Disneyland After Dark events.

