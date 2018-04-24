ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

Disneyland After Dark Sets Second Star Wars-Themed Event for May 9

April 24, 2018
April 24, 2018
StarWars.com Team

We would be honored if you would join us for a second galactic celebration.

Every epic film deserves a sequel, and we feel the same way about Star Wars-themed celebrations.

Due to unprecedented demand, the Disneyland After Dark series has just announced an encore evening of galactic proportions on May 9, following Star Wars Nite on May 3. Tickets for Star Wars Nite already sold out in a single day, but now you have the chance to attend the special second presentation with exciting all new experiences!

Star Wars Launch Bay at Disneyland.

Star Wars attire is still encouraged for the second gathering, which will feature Star Wars-themed food, special entertainment and character encounters, as well as exclusive after-hours access to Disneyland park and exclusive rides and other fun perks. Check out the official Disney Parks Blog for more details.

Visit Disneyland.com for ticket pricing and details. A limited number of tickets go on sale for Disneyland Resort Annual Passholders and the general public starting May 1.

Kylo Ren, masked, gestures threateningly.

And starting May 4, all Disneyland visitors will be treated to these new and returning Star Wars experiences:

  • “March of First Order,” a dramatic showing by Captain Phasma guiding a squad of First Order stormtroopers through Tomorrowland
  • Finn’s question — “Where’s Rey?” — is asked and answered when the Resistance hero and Jedi in training Rey appears at Star Wars Launch Bay
  • And Hyperspace Mountain flies again

Check back on StarWars.com for more on Disneyland After Dark events.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Disney Parks Disneyland After Dark

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

    Season of the Force, New Star Tours Adventures, and Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Surprises Coming to Disneyland Park

    December 4, 2023

    December 4, 2023

    Dec 4

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Stellan Gios’ Lightsaber Coming to Disney Parks and shopDisney

    November 13, 2023

    November 13, 2023

    Nov 13

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    NYCC 2023: 13 Highlights from the Lucasfilm Publishing Panel

    October 15, 2023

    October 15, 2023

    Oct 15

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Celebrate Star Wars Reads This October!

    October 1, 2023

    October 1, 2023

    Oct 1

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Start Your Shopping List with These 20 Star Wars Celebration Show Store Exclusives

    March 29, 2023

    March 29, 2023

    Mar 29

  • {:title=>"Star Wars Celebration", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/star-wars-celebration"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Plan Ahead with the Star Wars Celebration Europe 2023 Panel Schedule

    March 7, 2023

    March 7, 2023

    Mar 7

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"}

    Star Wars Nite Returns to Disneyland After Dark in May

    February 17, 2023

    February 17, 2023

    Feb 17

  • {:title=>"Disney Parks", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney-parks"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    StarWars.com Fan Spotlight: Honeymoon Aboard the Halcyon 

    February 14, 2023

    February 14, 2023

    Feb 14

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved