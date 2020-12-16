ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Go Behind the Scenes of the Second Season of The Mandalorian in an All-New Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Special

December 16, 2020
December 16, 2020
StarWars.com Team

Dive into the Making of Season Two, an hour-long look behind the scenes of the series, premiering December 25 on Disney+!

From the triumphant return of legendary bounty hunter Boba Fett to the live-action debut of fan-favorite Ahsoka Tano, the second season of The Mandalorian is a fun, surprising, emotional thrill-ride, which has kept fans excited to see how each new weekly chapter will unfold. This Christmas, Disney+ takes viewers behind the scenes of the groundbreaking season in a new hour-long Making of Season Two special.


In this new installment of Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian, filmmakers and cast provide unprecedented access to the storytelling decisions and innovations that went into the second season of the Emmy Award-winning series.


Featuring immersive on-set footage that places viewers right in the middle of the filmmaking process, and rare insights from the cast and crew, this special documentary explores the production of all 8 episodes in Season 2 -- from early concept art through the groundbreaking technology introduced in the series.


Disney Gallery: The Mandalorian Season 2 key art.

The Making of Season Two special premieres Friday, December 25, streaming only on Disney+.


