Jason Fry is the author of more than two dozen Star Wars books and short stories, including The Essential Atlas, The Essential Guide to Warfare, The Clone Wars Episode Guide, Darth Maul: Shadow Conspiracy, and the Star Wars Rebels: Servants of the Empire quadrology. When not chronicling a galaxy far, far away, Jason is the author of the Jupiter Pirates young-adult space-fantasy saga. He also blogs about the New York Mets at Faith and Fear in Flushing. He lives in Brooklyn, NY, with his wife, son, and about a metric ton of Star Wars stuff.