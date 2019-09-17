ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Ashley Barry-Biancuzzo

Ashley Barry-Biancuzzo is a professional writer and editor that loves science fiction novels, video games, and egg sandwiches. You may have seen her work on Reviewed, Geek & Sundry, Gadgette, Paste Magazine, Kill Screen, and more.

FIRST STAR WARS MEMORY
Seeing Phantom Menace with my dad in theaters.
FAVORITE FILM
Rogue One
FAVORITE CHARACTER
Leia
FAVORITE SCENE
When Leia uses her force powers to find Luke in Cloud City.
    Twin Suns Setting and Beyond: The Perfect Star Wars Shots

    September 17, 2019

    10 of the Best Force Moments

    June 3, 2019

    5 Inspirational Works of Art from Sabine Wren

    March 15, 2019

    11 of Our Favorite Moments from Star Wars Galaxy of Adventures (So Far)

    January 15, 2019

    5 Star Wars Hairstyles We Love

    January 7, 2019

    5 Reasons We Love Enfys Nest

    November 7, 2018

    9 Star Wars Foods That Make Our Stomachs Rumble

    July 23, 2018

    6 Reasons We Should Be More Like Chopper

    March 13, 2017

