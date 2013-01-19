ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"In Pop Culture", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/in-pop-culture"}

Celebrating E.T.

January 19, 2013
January 19, 2013
StarWars.com Team

et

Thirty years ago today, Variety magazine posted a full-page advertisement from George Lucas congratulating Steven Spielberg for surpassing Star Wars at the box office with E.T. the Extraterrestrial. The ad, featuring an illustration by artist Kazo Sano, is a fitting tribute from one friend to another -- playful, honest, celebratory. Everything that makes E.T. and Star Wars special.

Many years later, after both films had been re-released theatrically, Star Wars would once again surpass E.T.. Today, Star Wars holds the number two all-time domestic box office gross record (adjusted for inflation) and E.T. ranks fourth. Whatever their ranks, both films continue to endure as classics.

Please join all of us here at Lucasfilm in saluting E.T. the Extraterrestrial, a true masterpiece.

e.t.

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"In Pop Culture", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/in-pop-culture"}

    10 Things You Didn't Know About Christmas in the Stars

    December 20, 2018

    December 20, 2018

    Dec 20

  • {:title=>"In Pop Culture", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/in-pop-culture"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    7 Bricktastic Details About LEGOLAND California's New The Force Awakens Display

    March 14, 2017

    March 14, 2017

    Mar 14

  • {:title=>"In Pop Culture", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/in-pop-culture"}

    Announcing The Star Wars After Show

    August 4, 2016

    August 4, 2016

    Aug 4

  • {:title=>"In Pop Culture", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/in-pop-culture"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    5 Great Star Wars Novelty Songs Plus a Q&A with the Master, "Weird Al" Yankovic

    May 18, 2016

    May 18, 2016

    May 18

  • {:title=>"In Pop Culture", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/in-pop-culture"}

    The Star Wars Show Is Here!

    May 11, 2016

    May 11, 2016

    May 11

  • {:title=>"In Pop Culture", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/in-pop-culture"}

    6 Star Wars Things We're Looking Forward to in 2016

    January 6, 2016

    January 6, 2016

    Jan 6

  • {:title=>"In Pop Culture", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/in-pop-culture"}

    Galaxy Wire: Stunning Star Wars: The Force Awakens Figures and More! - January 5, 2015

    January 5, 2016

    January 5, 2016

    Jan 5

  • {:title=>"In Pop Culture", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/in-pop-culture"}

    Star Wars: Best of 2015

    December 23, 2015

    December 23, 2015

    Dec 23

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved