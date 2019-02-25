ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Bucket's List Extra: 6 Fun Facts from "The Disappeared" - Star Wars Resistance

February 25, 2019
StarWars.com Team

Find out which part of the Colossus makes its debut, and much more!

Star Wars Resistance is here! The animated series follows Kazuda “Kaz” Xiono, a young pilot recruited by the Resistance and tasked with a top-secret mission to spy on the growing threat of the First Order. Visit StarWars.com following each episode for “Bucket’s List Extra,” an expansion of our weekly fun-facts video series Bucket’s List, often featuring never-before-seen concept art and stills from the show. In this installment, we look at “The Disappeared.”

Bucket’s List Extra – “The Disappeared”

Fist Order propaganda at Aunt Z's in Star Wars Resistance.

1. Looking for future stormtroopers.

The First Order propaganda poster the troopers bring to Aunt Z's says (in Aurebesh) "FIRST ORDER; ENLIST NOW."

Kaz and Torra enter Hype's hangar in Star Wars Resistance.

2. Believe the Hype.

Hype Fazon’s hangar bay (designated hangar C2) has his name and logo on the door and floor, so no one mistakes who it is for. It is the cleanest version of a Colossus hangar yet seen, because Hype cares so much about appearances.

The Fireball in its hangar, with scoring, in Star Wars Resistance.

3. Wear and tear.

The Fireball has new carbon scoring marks on it from its adventure inside the cored planetoid in the previous episode.

Kaz almost falls off a pipe in the West Docks of the Colossus in Star Wars Resistance.

4. Balancing act.

Newly designed for this episode is the underside of the West Docks, full of industrial piping for Kaz and Torra to climb. Banks of containers hang from below the station, increasing its storage capacity considerably.

Aunt Z takes off in a First Order Transporter in Star Wars Resistance.

5. A familiar ship.

This episode marks the first appearance of a First Order Transporter in the series. This was one of the first ships seen in Star Wars: The Force Awakens, bringing Finn to the planet Jakku.

Aunt Z in Star Wars Resistance.

6. Takodana time.

Aunt Z mentions having an old friend on Takodana. Perhaps she and Maz Kanata exchange drink recipes from time to time?

In case you missed this week’s Bucket’s List video, check it out below!

Bucket’s List

https://www.starwars.com/video/buckets-list-the-disappeared-star-wars-resistance

Star Wars Resistance airs Sundays at 10 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel.

