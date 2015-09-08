9 Connections Star Wars: Aftermath Makes to the Known Star Wars Universe

Check out some major continuity revelations in Chuck Wendig's new novel, from the Clone Wars to Kashyyyk.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Star Wars: Aftermath.

Force Friday sparked a weekend-long Star Wars party for many fans. Between playing with new action figures and vehicles, getting to know new friends like Sphero's BB-8, and reading Journey to Star Wars: The Force Awakens books, it wasn't even necessary to leave the house. Several fans stayed up all night after Force Friday midnight release parties in order to devour Chuck Wendig's Star Wars: Aftermath. The book -- the first in a trilogy -- tells the story of what the universe is like mere months after the events in Return of the Jedi.

Aftermath is the first canonical exploration of this time period and paints a portrait of a galaxy in transition. The death of Emperor Palpatine and destruction of the second Death Star didn't bring about the end of the war. As we learn about the state of the Rebel Alliance and the Empire, many connections are made to the rest of the saga. Here are some of the ways Aftermath ties into the galaxy we know and love, in no particular order:

1. Fulcrum!

Wedge recalls a mission in which he broke his leg by crashing his A-wing into the lip of a volcano. That mission happened in the beginning days of the Rebel Alliance, and Wedge was encouraged to go on said mission by the agent known as Fulcrum. Star Wars Rebels viewers know Fulcrum as Ahsoka Tano -- unless it's a title passed on a la the Dread Pirate Roberts in The Princess Bride.

2. Back to Mustafar

Another connection to Star Wars Rebels: Wedge mentions Mustafar and how Darth Vader used to take Jedi there for questioning and execution. Mustafar is where Kanan was taken by the Empire in the Season One finale of Star Wars Rebels.

3. Admiral Rae Sloane

If you thought the name Rae Sloane sounded familiar, you'd be correct. The character first appeared in John Jackson Miller's Star Wars: A New Dawn. Back then, she was a temporary captain.

4. Uprising

During an Interlude in Cloud City, Jintar Oarr talks about how Adelhard has sealed off the entire sector with blockades and is lying to residents about the Emperor. We met Adelhard in the trailer for the mobile game Star Wars: Uprising and learned he's in control of the Anoat Sector where Cloud City is located. The same trailer also showed Adelhard telling citizens Emperor Palpatine is still alive.

5. On Coruscant

Did you ever think you'd hear about Dex's Diner again? Obi-Wan Kenobi visited the establishment on Coruscant in Attack of the Clones to get information from his pal Dexter Jettster. In the Aftermath setting, Dex's Diner is no longer open, but there is an access port hidden within it that would give enterprising individuals the access to affect Imperial front lines. While we're on Coruscant, the nefarious Level 1313 is the setting. This shady part of town is where Ahsoka Tano teamed up with Asajj Ventress in the Star Wars: The Clone Wars episode "To Catch a Jedi."

6. A familiar Mandalorian

While the ultimate fate of Boba Fett isn't sealed -- the Mandalorian armor on Tatooine certainly made me think of the bounty hunter -- he's mentioned in the middle of a fight as a distraction technique. Mercurial Swift fakes out Dengar by pretending he sees Fett nearby.

7. Freedom

Han and Chewbacca may be part of the New Republic, but they're still in the Millennium Falcon and missing the old days. They put protocol and their mission aside to head to Kashyyyk and attempt to free Chewbacca's home from Imperial control.

8. A new Chancellor

Like so many others, Mon Mothma has found a new role within the New Republic. The once Senator is the Chancellor of the newly formed Galactic Senate, seated on Chandrila. Interestingly, the position still maintains the emergency powers granted by Palpatine... for now.

9. Spreading the message

Given the control the Empire had over the galaxy, it's not surprising to learn some corners aren't aware of the change in government. The New Republic is circulating a holovid with the apparently quite recognizable Leia Organa explaining that the Death Star has been destroyed (the holovid has visual proof) and that Palpatine has been killed.

This list only scratches the surface. What other connections did you notice while reading Aftermath? Share them with everyone in the comments.

Amy Ratcliffe is a writer obsessed with Star Wars, Disney, and coffee. Follow her on Twitter at @amy_geek and keep up with all things geeky at her blog.