5 Questions with the Russo Brothers, Directors of Avengers: Endgame

Joe and Anthony Russo, directors of Avengers: Endgame, stopped by The Star Wars Show this week to discuss what it's like to have helmed the biggest movie ever, the impact of Star Wars on their lives, and much more. StarWars.com, however, wanted to learn just a little bit more about the brothers' thoughts on the saga and their Star Wars fandom...

When and where did you first see Star Wars?

Joe: In a movie theater with our Uncle Ron.

Anthony: Mayfield Road, east side of Cleveland.

If you could hang out with anyone in Star Wars, who would it be?

Joe: Han Solo.

Anthony: Han Solo, who else?

Would you join the Rebellion or the Empire?

Joe: That's a loaded question.

Anthony: [Laughs] Slytherin.

Joe: Of course, the Rebellion.

What is your desert island Star Wars movie?

Joe: Empire Strikes Back.

Anthony: Empire Strikes Back. Sorry, we give the same answers.

Joe: I think it's the turning point of the first three films. And it has one of the great revelations in movie history: "I am your father."

Say something nice about Darth Vader.

Joe: He's got a really cool costume.

Anthony: And a pretty scalp.

Joe: When it's waxed.

