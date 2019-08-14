ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"The Star Wars Show", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-star-wars-show"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

5 Questions with the Russo Brothers, Directors of Avengers: Endgame

August 14, 2019
August 14, 2019
StarWars.com Team

Guests on The Star Wars Show, Joe and Anthony Russo navigate an asteroid field of extra questions for StarWars.com.

In 5 Questions, StarWars.com talks to guests of The Star Wars Show for some additional, fun intel.

Joe and Anthony Russo, directors of Avengers: Endgame, stopped by The Star Wars Show this week to discuss what it's like to have helmed the biggest movie ever, the impact of Star Wars on their lives, and much more. StarWars.com, however, wanted to learn just a little bit more about the brothers' thoughts on the saga and their Star Wars fandom...

When and where did you first see Star Wars?

Joe: In a movie theater with our Uncle Ron.

Anthony: Mayfield Road, east side of Cleveland.

If you could hang out with anyone in Star Wars, who would it be?

Joe: Han Solo.

Anthony: Han Solo, who else?

The rebels celebrate a victory.

Would you join the Rebellion or the Empire?

Joe: That's a loaded question.

Anthony: [Laughs] Slytherin.

Joe: Of course, the Rebellion.

What is your desert island Star Wars movie?

Joe: Empire Strikes Back.

Anthony: Empire Strikes Back. Sorry, we give the same answers.

Joe: I think it's the turning point of the first three films. And it has one of the great revelations in movie history: "I am your father."

Darth Vader in The Empire Strikes Back.

Say something nice about Darth Vader.

Joe: He's got a really cool costume.

Anthony: And a pretty scalp.

Joe: When it's waxed.

Watch the Russo brothers on this week’s episode of The Star Wars Show below!

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog

Interviews SWS

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Games + Apps", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/games-+-apps"}

    The Star Wars Jedi: Survivor Team Drills Down Into Cal Kestis’ Story

    December 21, 2023

    December 21, 2023

    Dec 21

  • {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"}

    Building the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Special

    December 19, 2023

    December 19, 2023

    Dec 19

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Inside Ahsoka: Eman Esfandi and Diana Lee Inosanto on Finding Ezra Bridger and Morgan Elsbeth

    December 13, 2023

    December 13, 2023

    Dec 13

  • {:title=>"Ahsoka", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/ahsoka"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Inside Ahsoka: Natasha Liu Bordizzo and Ivanna Sakhno on Becoming Sabine Wren and Shin Hati

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"LEGO Star Wars", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/lego-star-wars"}

    LEGO Star Wars Celebrates the Holidays with 3 New Shorts

    December 12, 2023

    December 12, 2023

    Dec 12

  • {:title=>"Visions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/visions"} {:title=>"Disney+", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/disney+"}

    Meet the Visionaries: Gabriel Osorio on the Rich Textures of “In the Stars”

    December 11, 2023

    December 11, 2023

    Dec 11

  • {:title=>"Books + Comics", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/books-+-comics"}

    Weird But True! Star Wars Will Highlight Strange Galactic Facts and Trivia – First Look

    December 4, 2023

    December 4, 2023

    Dec 4

  • {:title=>"The High Republic", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-high-republic"}

    Inside Star Wars: The High Republic: The Nameless Strike Back in Phase III

    November 30, 2023

    November 30, 2023

    Nov 30

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved