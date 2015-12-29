-
Vixus
The dense shadows that cling like a fog to Umbara's surface can cause a traveler to absentmindedly step into a tangle of vines, and it is then too late to escape the clutches of a vixus creature. The vines are the tentacles of the beast. Seven ropy limbs stretch out from a dome-shaped mouth, and smaller, secondary tentacles fill the gaps between these larger arms. The beast's mouth is the only visible portion of the creature's underground body. As the sharp teeth part, rays of light shine from within, briefly illuminating the poor victim's final moments.
Appearances
Locations
Dimensions
-
Radius: 7.0m tentacles