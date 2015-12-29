-
Clone Trooper Hardcase
"Let me at 'em!" was Hardcase's typical reaction when presented with enemy forces, no matter how overwhelming the odds. Legend has it that his growth chamber sprung a leak during his formation on Kamino, resulting in his characteristic, somewhat aberrant, but nonetheless useful hyperactivity. When the blaster bolts fly, Hardcase loses all sense of self-preservation and returns fire with zeal, determined to wipe out the enemy with repeated sweeps of his rotary laser cannon.
Appearances
Affiliations
Locations
Gender
Male
Dimensions
Height: 1.83m
Vehicles