  • Clone Trooper Hardcase

    databank

    Clone Trooper Hardcase

    "Let me at 'em!" was Hardcase's typical reaction when presented with enemy forces, no matter how overwhelming the odds. Legend has it that his growth chamber sprung a leak during his formation on Kamino, resulting in his characteristic, somewhat aberrant, but nonetheless useful hyperactivity. When the blaster bolts fly, Hardcase loses all sense of self-preservation and returns fire with zeal, determined to wipe out the enemy with repeated sweeps of his rotary laser cannon.

Appearances
Affiliations
Locations
Gender
  • Male
Dimensions
  • Height: 1.83m
Vehicles

