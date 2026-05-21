A fearsome bounty hunter of few words, Embo was quick to disable his target, be it by a single trained shot from his bowcaster or a decisive blow from his pan-shaped hat, which could be hurled at an adversary with deadly accuracy. The hat also doubled as a shield when the Kyuzo directly charged his target head-first. A freelance hunter, Embo worked with the likes of Sugi and Boba Fett, loyal only to his faithful anooba, Marrok.