Databank: Maul - Shadow Lord
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Adelphi Base
The Outer Rim world of Adelphi is one of the new New Republic outposts in the lawless expanse of space, serving as a base of operations for security patrols and special missions. Adelphi Base is where veterans and new recruits are stationed, keeping their battle-tested starfighters in top shape while awaiting their next assignment.
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AT-AT Walker (All Terrain Armored Transport)
The All Terrain Armored Transport, or AT-AT walker, is a four-legged transport and combat vehicle used by the Imperial ground forces. Standing over 20 meters tall with blast-impervious armor plating, these massive constructs are used as much for psychological effect as they are for tactical advantage.
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AT-RT Walker
While clone troopers were best deployed in large numbers, articulated battlefield armor such as this Republic scout walker transformed a single clone trooper into a formidable anti-infantry unit. Designed primarily as a reconnaissance vehicle, this two-legged open-cockpit walker is nonetheless swift and heavily armed, letting a clone trooper cut through battle droids easily. It was employed in such campaigns as the Battle of Kashyyyk. It was the precursor to the All Terrain Scout Transport seen during the Galactic Civil War.
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Din Djarin (The Mandalorian)
The Mandalorian, known to some as Din Djarin, is a battle-worn bounty hunter, making his way through a dangerous galaxy in an uncertain age. Reunited with Grogu, Djarin undertakes a new quest to reclaim a place in Mandalorian society as his scattered people unite to take a stand against the Imperial remnant.
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Embo
A fearsome bounty hunter of few words, Embo was quick to disable his target, be it by a single trained shot from his bowcaster or a decisive blow from his pan-shaped hat, which could be hurled at an adversary with deadly accuracy. The hat also doubled as a shield when the Kyuzo directly charged his target head-first. A freelance hunter, Embo worked with the likes of Sugi and Boba Fett, loyal only to his faithful anooba, Marrok.
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Garazeb "Zeb" Orrelios
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Grogu
A mysterious child pursued by bounty hunters on behalf of Imperial interests, the foundling Grogu found protection with the Mandalorian Din Djarin. Through their adventures and journeys through the galaxy, young Grogu is honing remarkable abilities. Although he previously trained as a Jedi, Grogu has chosen to return to Din's side and continues to share his adventures as they take a stand against the Imperial remnant.
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hovering pram
A hovering pram serves many functions. Whether shielding a youngster with a special screen, protecting it from prying eyes and the atrocities of the world beyond, or coasting peacefully to the next destination, the device is a valuable tool for guardians with children too young to protect themselves.
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