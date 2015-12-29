-
The Grand Inquisitor's Lightsaber
The Grand Inquisitor, the Empire's ruthless Jedi hunter, carried a lightsaber built to destroy. The weapon featured dual modes, crescent and disc, in addition to some deadly surprises. In its crescent setting, the lightsaber had a single red blade; in disc mode, a second blade emerged, and a spin feature turned the lightsaber in a blindingly fast killing tool. The Grand Inquisitor relished combat, and his weapon proved very effective at intimidating, disorienting, and dispatching his enemies.
