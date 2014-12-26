Lothal Jedi Temple

THE DARK TIMES

Ezra, Kanan, and Ahsoka Tano returned to the Jedi Temple seeking answers on how to defeat Vader and his Inquisitors. Ezra contacted Yoda; Kanan encountered a Temple guard later revealed to be the Grand Inquisitor, who knighted Kanan; and Ahsoka experienced a harrowing vision of Anakin Skywalker. They were found by the Inquisitors, however, and the Temple began to fall upon their intrusion. While the Jedi escaped, Darth Vader soon arrived, leaving the Temple in the hands of the dark side. “My Master will be most pleased with this discovery,” Vader said.

After the Empire seized control of the Temple, Veris Hydan led an excavation of the site. More than recovering artifacts, he and the Emperor believed that this Temple, and a painting of the Mortis gods on its exterior, were a gateway to untold power. Ezra Bridger, however, unlocked the portal first. Inside, he found doorways between time and space, and saved his friend Ahsoka Tano from death at the hands of Darth Vader. The Emperor, through dark arts, found Bridger and Tano in the Temple, and almost succeeded in using them to gain entrance. The Jedi escaped, however, and the Temple collapsed.