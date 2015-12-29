ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

    Teedos are small reptilian beings that prowl the wastes of Jakku, their features hidden behind mummy-like wrappings. Often found riding cybernetic pack animals called luggabeasts, they know many of Jakku’s secrets. Teedos make no distinction between individuals and the species as a whole, and are rumored to share knowledge in some unknown and perhaps unconscious fashion. Jakku’s scavengers treat them with respectful caution, wary of their unpredictable natures.

  • Height: 1.24m

