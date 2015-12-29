-
Teedo
Teedos are small reptilian beings that prowl the wastes of Jakku, their features hidden behind mummy-like wrappings. Often found riding cybernetic pack animals called luggabeasts, they know many of Jakku’s secrets. Teedos make no distinction between individuals and the species as a whole, and are rumored to share knowledge in some unknown and perhaps unconscious fashion. Jakku’s scavengers treat them with respectful caution, wary of their unpredictable natures.
Appearances
Locations
Dimensions
-
Height: 1.24m