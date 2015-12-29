-
Zatt
A bright Nautolan boy, Zatt was a Jedi youngling during the thick of the Clone Wars. With the Jedi Order spread thin during the galactic conflict, the training of the next generation of Jedi Knights was of priority, and Zatt underwent an important rite of passage supervised by Jedi Master Yoda and Padawan Ahsoka Tano. On the frozen world of Ilum, Zatt had to seek out his lightsaber crystal -- as per the tradition of The Gathering. Zatt had to learn to put aside his love of technology -- and the sensor unit he constantly fiddled with -- and rely on his own instincts to complete his quest.
Appearances
Affiliations
Gender
-
Male
Dimensions
-
Height: 1.21m
species