Petro
An impulsive Jedi youngling, Petro had a fiery competitive streak that sometimes rubbed his fellow students the wrong way. He was a young boy during the Clone Wars, when the Jedi Knights were overextended fighting in the galactic conflict to protect the Republic. Because the Jedi Order needed a new generation of Jedi Knights, it was important that he undergo a crucial Jedi ritual known as The Gathering. On the frozen world of Ilum, Petro had to seek out the crystal that would become the heart of his lightsaber. He longed to construct his Jedi weapon, and become a new legend in the history of Jedi warriors.
Appearances
Affiliations
Dimensions
Height: 1.26m
Weapons