Oplock
With a jubilant greeting in his native tongue, Oplock can be off-putting to those who don't speak Cracek, the language of the Esral'sa'Niktos, a Nikto subspecies more commonly referred to as the mountain Nikto. But Oplock is a trusted mechanic and loyal friend to Marcus Speedstar, perhaps one of the only friends or family members to stand by him despite past infractions that have cost others their lives. When Speedstar's past catches up to them on the Colossus, it's Oplock who must pay for the racer's misdeeds when he's taken hostage by the Guavian Death Gang until his boss has made good on his debt.
Appearances
Gender
Male