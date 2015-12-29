-
Marcus Speedstar
A legendary racer in his own right, and three-time winner of the Five Sabers, Marcus Speedstar is also the estranged younger brother of Jarek Yeager. When he returns to race brother-versus-brother in the Platform Classic, he hopes to mend their fractured family, scarred by Speedstar's blind quest for glory at any cost. But in the years they've been apart, Marcus has run afoul of the Guavian Death gang, and a 20,0000-credit debt jeopardizes his mission and his friend's life.
Appearances
Gender
-
Male
species
-
Human