Ruping
Rupings are graceful, powerfully built reptavians native to the jungles of Onderon. These lean, well-muscled creatures have immense leathery wings that span the length of their rangy arms. Quadrocular vision and sensitive ears make a ruping keenly aware of its surroundings. Jungle-dwelling Onderonians have domesticated the rupings as beasts of transport. Historically, these people have been outcasts from the walled civilization centers of Onderon, and rupings are essential for transport and escape from the dangers of the dense jungle underbrush. Rupings nest in flocks atop the highlands of the Onderon wilderness.
Appearances
Affiliations
Locations
Dimensions
Height: 4.5m reared up
Length: 14.79m wingspan