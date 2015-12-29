-
Dalgo
Dalgos are sure-footed, reptilian quadrupeds capable of long-distance running, swift sprints, and the pulling and carrying of cargo. The long-snouted creature has a heat-radiating crest that runs its length, terminating in a wide, blade-like tail. Three large nostrils top the forward crest, blasting air from the creature's powerful lungs. A dalgo has sharp teeth, including two lower tusks that jut from its jaw. Inside its mouth is a forked tongue that helps in sniffing out signs of dangers wafting in the thick jungle air.
Appearances
Affiliations
Locations
Dimensions
-
Height: 3.0m at shoulder