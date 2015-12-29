-
Nena
Known as Nena to her friends, Nenavakasa Nalor is a survivor. Captured by pirates as a young girl, Nena was sold to the Hutts and worked as a slave for years before bravely making her escape. Now she prefers to work alone and has trouble trusting anyone, but finds a friend and willing listener in her fellow Nikto engineer, Neeku, after she's brought onboard the Colossus. Nena is a cunning engineer, but in other ways she isn't quite what she seems.
Appearances
Gender
Female
species
Nikto