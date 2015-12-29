-
Mister Borkus
A heavyset, barrel-chested Sullustan, Mister Borkus is the proprietor of a no-frills diner in Pons Ora, a small settlement on the mostly unknown world of Abafar. The opportunistic Borkus stumbled upon a clone commando suffering from amnesia. The soldier had escaped a devastating battle, and was stripped of his memory and his identity. Borkus callously took the clone -- Gregor -- under his care, never revealing his origin to the grateful survivor. Borkus "generously" offered to give Gregor room and board, at an expense, and also employed him as a dishwasher. But Gregor's meager wage wasn't enough to pay for his necessities, and thus the lowly dishwasher was little more than Borkus's slave.
