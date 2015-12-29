-
Mika Grey
Fearless and inventive, Mika Grey is a rugged, old treasure hunter of sorts whose aim is less about riches and more about keeping destructive and powerful artifacts out of the hands of the First Order's Supreme Leader Kylo Ren. After one particular two-and-a-half-year search, the planet-hopping archaeologist discovers an ancient Sith relic that holds untold, life-ending power at its core, but she destroys it to shake the First Order operatives on her tail. This may be why she prefers to work alone.
After she helped Kaz and his friends escape the First Order on Ashas Ree, she joined them aboard the Colossus. There, the relic hunter became something of a local fortune teller and prophet to the superstitious, doling out advice and charms to ward off curses -- for a fee.