Mechno-arms
Mechno-arms were cybernetic replacements to hands and arms lost in a variety of situations, but more often than not by lightsaber blades. After Count Dooku severed the right arm of Anakin Skywalker in the opening battle of the Clone War, a mechno-arm was grafted to what was left. Luke Skywalker had much of one grafted to his wrist after Darth Vader severed his hand at Cloud City. Mechno-limbs were much stronger than organic limbs and thanks to an electrostatic fingertip system, users were able to retain their sense of touch. They could also be covered over in synthetic skin for a more realistic appearance.