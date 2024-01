Uh, oh! It seems JavaScript is disabled in your internet browser. Please enable JavaScript if you would like to watch videos on this site.

The Jedi have tracked fugitive Nute Gunray to the third moon of Vassek and send Kit Fisto there to capture him. Landing his Jedi Starfighter in the fog, Fisto reunites with his former Padawan, Nahdar Vebb, who is joined by a small squad of clone troopers.