Z-6 Jetpack
The Z-6 Jetpack was the preferred jetpack of Mandalorian commandos across the galaxy, from the more organized sects like Death Watch to the outliers on the fringe, like Jango Fett and Boba Fett. They were fast and nimble and could maintain sustained flight as well as short bursts for tactical advantages in combat. The jetpacks could be equipped with a top-loaded rocket firing missile that could turn the tide in many a conflict. Their significant disadvantage was their vulnerability to external impact damage. One sharp blow with a stick could conceivably ignite the jetpack, causing all manner of unwanted performance that could lead to significant bodily harm or even death.