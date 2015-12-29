-
H-type Nubian yacht
The H-Type Nubian yacht was a sleek luxury yacht and what it lacked in weapons it made up for in style and a strong deflector shield. The signature silver finish is a mark that the ship belongs to a former member of Naboo’s monarchy. Padme Amidala used a ship like this after her J-Type diplomatic barge was destroyed in an assassins attack. It was an H-Type that whisked Padme and Anakin Skywalker from Naboo to Tatooine, and then to Geonosis where the Clone Wars would begin.
Affiliations
Royal House of Naboo