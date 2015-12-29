-
Grace Sienar
Grace Sienar is a distant scion of the Sienar family, who are infamous for creating and manufacturing Imperial TIE fighters. Born into a secluded life of luxury, Grace would run away from home for a taste of freedom, only to learn how the people of the galaxy were suffering at the Empire’s hands. When she finally left for good, Grace spent years dodging family retainers and bounty hunters determined to bring her home, before joining the Rebellion. Refined and charming even under fire, Grace’s detailed knowledge of Imperial ships helps her blast them to atoms.