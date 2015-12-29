-
Frisk
Feresk Tssat - “Frisk” to his friends - never fit in back home. Too good-natured to be a mercenary, too loudmouthed to be a hunter, this Trandoshan with albinism found his true calling as a con artist. Frisk’s specialty was faking trophies and rare collectibles, until he scammed the wrong Imperial governor… but flying under a death mark gave him the kind of skills the Rebel Alliance needed. Now, as a valued member of Vanguard Squadron, Frisk loves nothing more than teaching Imperials a lesson they won’t forget.