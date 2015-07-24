The Dark Times

Greedy and dangerous, the Devaronian Cikatro Vizago was one of Lothal's most opportunistic gangsters. Vizago sported spiked gloves, earrings, and carried a modified Vilmarh's Revenge blaster pistol, often crossing paths with the Ghost crew, hiring them for smuggling jobs and supplying the ragtag group with hard-to-come-by information that only a gangster would know -- as long he received something in return.

After Vizago was captured by the Empire, he was forced into slavery on a Lothal ore crawler. When the Ghost crew arrived looking to steal the vessel, he helped them escape and later vowed to join the Rebellion. They needed a captain for their new ore crawler, after all.