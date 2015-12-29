-
Broken Horn
The Broken Horn was the flagship of Cikatro Vizago, an Outer Rim smuggler. The vessel was a modified C-ROC Gozanti-class cruiser, and manufactured by the Corellian Engineering Corp. Measuring more than 70 meters long, it was perfect for Vizago's needs, with significant cargo holds for illegal goods. The ship was not designed for combat, however, and had few weapons; instead, Vizago relied on its shields and speed to make quick escapes.
History
The Broken Horn changed ownership — briefly — thanks to the old pirate Hondo Ohnaka. According to Cikatro Vizago, Ohnaka blasted him in the back with a stun ray, threw him the brig, and stole the ship. (Whether this is true or just one side of the story is still unknown.) Vizago called in the favor owed him by Ezra Bridger, and the two reclaimed the ship.