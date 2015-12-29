



The Broken Horn changed ownership — briefly — thanks to the old pirate Hondo Ohnaka. According to Cikatro Vizago, Ohnaka blasted him in the back with a stun ray, threw him the brig, and stole the ship. (Whether this is true or just one side of the story is still unknown.) Vizago called in the favor owed him by Ezra Bridger, and the two reclaimed the ship.