  • The Raddus

    databank

    The Raddus

    Named for a legendary Mon Calamari commander from the early days of the Rebel Alliance, the Raddus served as Leia Organa’s mobile headquarters and flagship of the ragtag Resistance task force fleeing D’Qar. The MC85 Star Cruiser’s experimental deflector shields could withstand massive damage before failing. That innovation proved critical when Vice Admiral Holdo jumped the cruiser to hyperspace through a First Order task force. The Raddus was destroyed, but its sacrifice bought the Resistance time to escape to Crait.

  • Length: 3438.41m

