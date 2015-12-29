-
The Raddus
Named for a legendary Mon Calamari commander from the early days of the Rebel Alliance, the Raddus served as Leia Organa’s mobile headquarters and flagship of the ragtag Resistance task force fleeing D’Qar. The MC85 Star Cruiser’s experimental deflector shields could withstand massive damage before failing. That innovation proved critical when Vice Admiral Holdo jumped the cruiser to hyperspace through a First Order task force. The Raddus was destroyed, but its sacrifice bought the Resistance time to escape to Crait.
Appearances
Affiliations
Locations
Dimensions
Length: 3438.41m