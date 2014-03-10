To Fans of Star Wars: The Clone Wars: Thank You

The Clone Wars “Lost Missions” made its debut on Netflix on Friday, and in honor of that fact I thought it was time for a new blog post, specifically for everyone who supported the show.

Growing up a Star Wars fan I dreamed of what the Clone Wars were like, but I never dared dream I would be lucky enough to be a part of the telling of these stories, with some of the most creative and talented people I have ever known.

As a small token of thanks for all your support, I thought you might enjoy seeing some of my sketches from one of our last Clone Wars writer’s conferences. I love theories, and I am sure you will have many after seeing these images.

While we weren’t able to tell every story in the Clone Wars era, there is plenty to look forward to. Every day there are amazing new Star Wars stories being developed here at Lucasfilm. I guess my intention here is to encourage you all to dream, to imagine, not just what these stories might have been, but what the possibilities are for other new stories which have never been told before. And maybe the person who tells those stories will be you. I hope you have enjoyed what was, and what yet might be, a long time ago, in a galaxy far, far away…

The Force will be with you...always.

Dave Filoni