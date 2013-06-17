Star Wars: The Clone Wars Wins Two Daytime Emmy Awards

The hit series takes home awards for Outstanding Special Class Animated Program and Outstanding Performer in an Animated Program!

Supervising director Filoni released the following statement regarding the wins on Facebook:



These awards represent the hard work of everyone who has worked on The Clone Wars' 5 seasons. Whether you worked on Clone Wars in the Bay Area, Singapore, Taipei, or Tokyo we all did this together.

Star Wars fans, your support and dedication to The Clone Wars helped champion our cause year after year. This win is for you as well, thank you from everyone at Lucasfilm, now let's celebrate!!