Star Wars: The Clone Wars - The Lost Missions Blasts Onto Blu-ray and DVD

November 11, 2014
The final episodes of the Emmy-winning animated series arrive in a feature-filled box set!

The circle is now complete!

The final season of Star Wars: The Clone Wars, The Lost Missions, arrives today on Blu-ray and DVD, featuring new bonus features and some of the Emmy-winning show's most critically acclaimed episodes. The Lost Missions finds the conflict between the Separatists and the Republic ramping up and setting the stage for the events of Star Wars: Episode III Revenge of the Sith, as a brave clone trooper uncovers the conspiracy of Order 66, Anakin Skywalker's closest relationship is tested, and Yoda discovers new secrets of the Force. The episodes included are:

Conspiracy

Fugitive

Orders

An Old Friend

The Rise of Clovis

Crisis at the Heart

The Disappeared

The Disappeared Part II

The Lost One

Voices

Destiny

Sacrifice

The new set also features a never-before-seen 16-minute documentary on the entire Star Wars: The Clone Wars series, and the Blu-ray edition includes four additional story reels from The Lost Missions.

Also available today is Star Wars: The Clone Wars - Original Soundtrack Seasons One Through Six by Kevin Kiner, a digital-only release, featuring compositions spanning the entire series.

    • Check out a special preview of Star Wars: The Clone Wars - The Lost Missions below, and buy yours today!

    star wars: the clone wars the lost missions

