Star Wars Forces of Destiny TV Specials Coming in October

Check out a new trailer for the animated micro-series and get full details on the show's return!

The popular animated micro-series Star Wars Forces of Destiny is coming back -- and its return kicks off with two Disney Channel specials.

We got our first look today with a brand new trailer, which features an amazing number of Star Wars heroes, including Rey, Han Solo, Hera Syndulla, Leia Organa, Ahsoka Tano, Yoda, and many more. The animation is as charming ever, the action looks exciting and alive, and seeing Sabine Wren and Jyn Erso meet is just cool. (Plus, an Ewok bops a stormtrooper on the head, which is always a good thing.)



The half-hour specials will air on Sunday, October 1 and Sunday, October 29 at 8 p.m. ET/PT on Disney Channel and the Disney Channel App, and feature a total of eight never-before-seen installments. Many of the original talents behind the characters have reprised their roles, including Daisy Ridley, John Boyega, Lupita Nyong’o, Felicity Jones, Tiya Sircar, Ashley Eckstein, Vanessa Marshall, Catherine Taber, and Matt Lanter, among others. Following the specials, these new shorts will also launch on Disney YouTube

If you want to catch up on Star Wars Forces of Destiny, be sure to read StarWars.com's series on the highlights of each episode.

