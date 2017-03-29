ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

{:title=>"Force For Change", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/force-for-change"} {:title=>"The Last Jedi", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/the-last-jedi"}

New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Products Coming in Support of Force for Change

March 29, 2017
March 29, 2017

Get T-shirts and more inspired by the upcoming film, benefiting the U.S. Fund for UNICEF in support of UNICEF Kid Power.

While Star Wars: The Last Jedi doesn't arrive until December 15, 2017, some of its very first products are coming soon. And most importantly, in support of a good cause.

Star Wars: Force for Change, a charitable initiative from Lucasfilm and Disney, and the Disney Parks have announced new items inspired by Star Wars: The Last Jedi. This special release includes T-shirts for kids and adults, as well as a pin, all featuring the movie's official logo and fan-favorite characters Rey, BB-8, Finn, and Poe Dameron. You can get a first look below.

Twenty-five percent of the retail sale price from each of these products will be donated to the U.S. Fund for UNICEF in support of UNICEF Kid Power, a program that uses the world's first WEARABLE-FOR-GOOD to give kids the power to get active and save lives by earning points that unlock food packets for malnourished children around the world.

These items will debut in booth 3463 at Star Wars Celebration, coming to the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, from April 13-16.

Following the event, select locations at Disney Parks listed below will carry these items through the summer. These products will not be available on DisneyStore.com or the Shop Disney Parks app.

Walt Disney World Resort

  • Disney’s Hollywood Studios - Tatooine Traders and Star Wars Launch Bay
  • Disney Springs - Star Wars Galactic Outpost and Once Upon A Toy
  • Magic Kingdom Park - Merchants of Venus

Disneyland Resort
  • Disneyland park - The Star Trader and Star Wars Launch Bay
  • Downtown Disney District - D-Street and World of Disney

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on Star Wars: Force for Change!

The U.S. Fund for UNICEF does not endorse any brand or product. No portion of the purchase price is tax-deductible.


StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #ForceForChange

Star Wars: Force for Change Star Wars Episode VIII: The Last Jedi (2017)

Related Stories

  • {:title=>"Recipes", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/recipes"}

    Serve Porgin Pie, the Galaxy's Cutest Thanksgiving Dessert

    November 16, 2023

    November 16, 2023

    Nov 16

  • {:title=>"Force For Change", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/force-for-change"} {:title=>"Interviews", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/interviews"}

    Meet the Teams Building a Better Future with Star Wars: Force for Change

    July 28, 2022

    July 28, 2022

    Jul 28

  • {:title=>"Force For Change", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/force-for-change"}

    Disney, Lucasfilm, and FIRST Join Forces Once Again

    January 8, 2022

    January 8, 2022

    Jan 8

  • {:title=>"Force For Change", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/force-for-change"}

    Galactic Builders Kicks Off Season 2, Celebrating Star Wars and STEM

    September 14, 2021

    September 14, 2021

    Sep 14

  • {:title=>"Force For Change", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/force-for-change"}

    Meet the Winners of the 2021 FIRST® Global Innovation Awards Powered by Star Wars: Force for Change

    August 20, 2021

    August 20, 2021

    Aug 20

  • {:title=>"Opinions", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/opinions"}

    From a Certain Point of View: What’s the Most Powerful Moment in the Sequel Trilogy?

    April 16, 2021

    April 16, 2021

    Apr 16

  • {:title=>"Force For Change", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/force-for-change"}

    Meet the Most Impressive Winners of the LEGO Star Wars Holiday Contest

    February 11, 2021

    February 11, 2021

    Feb 11

  • {:title=>"Force For Change", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/force-for-change"} {:title=>"Events", :url=>"https://www.starwars.com/news/category/events"}

    Star Wars: Force for Change, FIRST, and the LEGO® Group Launch “LEGO Star Wars Holiday Contest”

    December 9, 2020

    December 9, 2020

    Dec 9

    • TM & © Lucasfilm Ltd. All Rights Reserved