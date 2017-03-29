New Star Wars: The Last Jedi Products Coming in Support of Force for Change

Get T-shirts and more inspired by the upcoming film, benefiting the U.S. Fund for UNICEF in support of UNICEF Kid Power.

While Star Wars: The Last Jedi doesn't arrive until December 15, 2017, some of its very first products are coming soon. And most importantly, in support of a good cause.

Star Wars: Force for Change, a charitable initiative from Lucasfilm and Disney, and the Disney Parks have announced new items inspired by Star Wars: The Last Jedi. This special release includes T-shirts for kids and adults, as well as a pin, all featuring the movie's official logo and fan-favorite characters Rey, BB-8, Finn, and Poe Dameron. You can get a first look below.



Twenty-five percent of the retail sale price from each of these products will be donated to the U.S. Fund for UNICEF in support of UNICEF Kid Power, a program that uses the world's first WEARABLE-FOR-GOOD to give kids the power to get active and save lives by earning points that unlock food packets for malnourished children around the world.

These items will debut in booth 3463 at Star Wars Celebration, coming to the Orange County Convention Center in Orlando, Florida, from April 13-16.

Following the event, select locations at Disney Parks listed below will carry these items through the summer. These products will not be available on DisneyStore.com or the Shop Disney Parks app.

Walt Disney World Resort



Disney’s Hollywood Studios - Tatooine Traders and Star Wars Launch Bay

Disney Springs - Star Wars Galactic Outpost and Once Upon A Toy

Magic Kingdom Park - Merchants of Venus

Disneyland park - The Star Trader and Star Wars Launch Bay

Downtown Disney District - D-Street and World of Disney

Stay tuned to StarWars.com for more on Star Wars: Force for Change!

The U.S. Fund for UNICEF does not endorse any brand or product. No portion of the purchase price is tax-deductible.

Site tags: #StarWarsBlog, #ForceForChange