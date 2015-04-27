Mark Hamill's Return of the Jedi Family Photo Album

Exclusively on StarWars.com, the Hamill family share their own behind-the-scenes photos.

Star Wars has always been a story about family, and is often shared by families -- even behind the scenes. In a backstage interview with James Arnold Taylor and StarWars.com at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim, the legendary Mark Hamill discussed some newly unearthed photos from his family's own collection. The photos show Hamill -- often in costume as Luke -- with his wife Marilou and son Nathan during the filming of Return of the Jedi, visiting such iconic sets as the Emperor's throne room, Yoda's hut, and more.

We're thrilled to share these photos with you here, and offer a huge thank you to Marilou Hamill for sending them along. Enjoy.