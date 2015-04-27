ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Mark Hamill's Return of the Jedi Family Photo Album

April 27, 2015
StarWars.com Team

Exclusively on StarWars.com, the Hamill family share their own behind-the-scenes photos.

Star Wars has always been a story about family, and is often shared by families -- even behind the scenes. In a backstage interview with James Arnold Taylor and StarWars.com at Star Wars Celebration Anaheim, the legendary Mark Hamill discussed some newly unearthed photos from his family's own collection. The photos show Hamill -- often in costume as Luke -- with his wife Marilou and son Nathan during the filming of Return of the Jedi, visiting such iconic sets as the Emperor's throne room, Yoda's hut, and more.

We're thrilled to share these photos with you here, and offer a huge thank you to Marilou Hamill for sending them along. Enjoy.

    Jedi family dinner: Mark Hamill with wife Marilou and son Nathan in Yoda's hut. of
    Your father he is: Yoda, Nathan Hamill, Frank Oz, and Mark Hamill. of
    Judge me by my size: Nathan Hamill (with Yoda toy) and the actual Yoda in the creature shop. of
    The perfect hiding place: Nathan Hamill inside R2-D2. of
    Peace in the galaxy: Ian McDiarmid (the Emperor), Mark Hamill, and Denis Lawson (Wedge Antilles) bring the Empire and Rebellion together. of
    The full power of the dark side: Nathan Hamill tries out Force lightning in the Emperor's throne room. of
    Meet the new Emperor: Nathan Hamill claims the throne. of
    The dark side has its perks: Mark Hamill sits in the Emperor's throne. of
    Part of the tribe: Marilou, Nathan, and Mark Hamill with some furry companions. of
