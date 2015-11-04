Inside Duracell's Star Wars Commercial, 'Battle for Christmas Morning'

Learn the story behind Duracell's new Force -- and battery -- powered TV spot.
Never underestimate the power of the Force...or imagination.
Duracell's fun new Star Wars-themed commercial, "Battle for Christmas Morning," celebrates the power of play and the joy of immersing ourselves in a galaxy far, far away. In the spot, a brother and sister take on the forces of the Empire and the First Order -- right in their own hallway and backyard -- with the help of their Duracell battery-powered lightsabers.