Inside Duracell's Star Wars Commercial, 'Battle for Christmas Morning'

In making the commercial, Duracell collaborated with Disney, Lucasfilm, and Industrial Light & Magic, ensuring authenticity to Star Wars. ILM, the legendary visual effects studio behind the Star Wars saga and countless other films, created the effects, including lightsabers, stormtrooper blaster fire, new dark side villain Kylo Ren’s personal landing craft, and the battle in the skies with an Imperial Star Destroyer and TIE fighters. One of the key creators of Star Wars: The Force Awakens, cinematographer Daniel Mindel, worked on the spot, and Duracell employed a new anamorphic camera lens and aspect ratio only used previously on Star Wars: The Force Awakens. (Plus, that's Anthony Daniels voicing C-3PO, appearing with his red arm, as will be seen in the upcoming film.)

Check out the complete commercial below, and be on the lookout for AT-ATs in your neighborhood.

