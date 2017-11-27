Explore the Saga's Memorable Moments in Star Wars Insider: Icons of the Galaxy - Exclusive Preview

Get a first look at this special collection of interviews, character features, and more.

Here's something new for your personal Jedi Archives: Star Wars Insider's greatest hits.

Star Wars Insider: Icons of the Galaxy, coming January 30, 2018, collects some of the magazine's biggest features in recent years. Among the many articles included are interviews with Carrie Fisher and Harrison Ford, a comprehensive look at the legendary Marvel comic-book adaptation of the first Star Wars film, and explorations into some of the saga's most popular characters. So make some room on your Star Wars bookshelf, and get a first look below!

You can pre-order Star Wars Insider: Icons of the Galaxy now.

