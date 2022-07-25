ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Kristen Bates

Kristen Bates is flying by the seat of her pants and doing the best she can. Slow walker. Spends too much time on the internet. Season ticket holder for the Boonta Eve Classic. Aspiring smuggler.

FIRST STAR WARS MEMORY
Driving two hours to a functioning movie theater to watch Star Wars: A New Hope on the big screen for the first time.
FAVORITE FILM
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
FAVORITE CHARACTER
General Hux’s cat, Millicent
FAVORITE SCENE
Every scene with Kitster.
