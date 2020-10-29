Recently graduating from Seattle University, Anina Walas was an intern at Lucasfilm with the Star Wars online department. Now she writes interviews and the occasional article for StarWars.com. She loves pretty much everything Disney, great weather, traveling, making and eating really good food, and of course, Star Wars. Although Admiral Akbar is her favorite character, Yoda (specifically the original trilogy and The Clone Wars versions) is a very close second.
Perfecting Yoda and Learning from the Light Side in Star Wars: Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge
October 29, 2020
How Tales from the Galaxy’s Edge Will Expand the World of Batuu…and Interactive Star Wars Storytelling
October 21, 2020
Design a One-of-a-Kind Star Wars Shirt with Original Stitch
September 3, 2020
Thrawn Strikes Back
September 1, 2020
How SHAG and Beeline Creative Made Star Wars Geeki Tikis That Will Be Long Remembered
July 24, 2020
Inside ILM: Layout Artist Megan Dolman Talks Kylo Ren Vs. Luke Skywalker and More
March 26, 2018
Inside ILM: Talking with David Weitzberg - He Blows Things Up in Star Wars
November 27, 2017
Porgs Rule at the Lucasfilm Sidewalk Art Festival
October 20, 2017
Galactic Renaissance Man: Model Maker and Droid Maestro Don Bies Talks Artoo, Becoming Boba Fett, and More
August 4, 2016
Testing Star Wars: An Interview With Mythbusters' Adam Savage
April 19, 2016
Testing Star Wars: An Interview with Mythbusters' Jamie Hyneman
April 1, 2016
Talking with Creature Effects Legend Chris Walas...Or As I Know Him, Uncle Chris
March 1, 2016
