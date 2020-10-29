ALL OF YOUR STAR WARS FAVORITES NOW STREAMING ON DISNEY+

Anina Walas

Recently graduating from Seattle University, Anina Walas was an intern at Lucasfilm with the Star Wars online department. Now she writes interviews and the occasional article for StarWars.com. She loves pretty much everything Disney, great weather, traveling, making and eating really good food, and of course, Star Wars. Although Admiral Akbar is her favorite character, Yoda (specifically the original trilogy and The Clone Wars versions) is a very close second.

FIRST STAR WARS MEMORY
Going to a preview screening of Episode II in 3rd grade and using it as my show-and-tell for that week.
FAVORITE FILM
Return of the Jedi
FAVORITE CHARACTER
Admiral Ackbar
FAVORITE SCENE
Luke meeting Yoda for the first time
