Artists Build a Millennium Falcon from Solo Cups on The Star Wars Show

April 25, 2018
StarWars.com Team

The fastest hunk of junk in the galaxy gets a shiny new finish ahead of Solo: A Star Wars Story.

Inside a building that was once home to Industrial Light & Magic’s model shop — the very rooms where artists brought the original Millennium Falcon to life for The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi — a new generation of model makers have joined forces to create an homage to Han Solo’s beloved freighter.

This week, The Star Wars Show takes you inside 32Ten Studios for a behind-the-scenes look at the process of creating a scale model of the Millennium Falcon out of — what else? — plastic SOLO cups.

“We started off by looking at the ways that the original model makers did the original Falcon,” says Fabrication Supervisor Sean House. “The methods that they used were still solid to this day.”

Through painstaking collaboration, the familiar contours of the bucket of bolts started to take shape once more before the unveiling party, with invitations to some of the greatest model makers in Star Wars history, including the likes of Lorne Peterson and Charlie Bailey, chief model makers on The Empire Strikes Back and Return of the Jedi, respectively.

For a closer look at this masterpiece and a stunning life-size replica of the Falcon interior, an interview with Marvel Studios' President Kevin Feige, and more insights into Solo: A Star Wars Story ahead of its debut May 25, 2018, you can watch this week’s episode below for the latest Star Wars news.


Then show your love for The Star Wars Show by casting your vote now in The Telly Awards, where we're up for a People's Voice award in the Videos/Shows/Segments category.

StarWars.com. All Star Wars, all the time.

